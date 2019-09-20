LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Get ready to enjoy monarch Butterflies being released at Flutter Fest at the Louisville Zoo Sept.21.

Butterflies n’ Blooms culminates with the tagging of 1,000 monarch butterflies for release at Flutter Fest brought to you in partnership with Louisville’s Idlewild Butterfly Farm. This release coincides with the annual migration of monarch butterflies.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests can enjoy 15 stations to celebrate pollinators and learn more about the amazing monarch butterfly migration and why pollinators like bees and butterflies are important. A limited number of guests can become a hands-on citizen scientist by helping the Zoo tag monarch butterflies to track their long journey to their wintering grounds in central Mexico. The festivities will be rounded out with games and activities like buggy toss, caterpillar/butterfly matching game, and a pollinator obstacle course. Guests can also create fun crafts to take home and enjoy year-round.

Starting at 2 p.m., butterfly expert Blair Leano-Helvey will give a brief talk on the importance of pollinators like monarchs. Then, at approximately 2:10 p.m., we will begin the release of over 1,000 monarch butterflies.

New for 2019: For the first time, the Zoo is offering a chance to bid on the opportunity to be part of the annual monarch butterfly release. Winning bidders will join the Zoo on September 21 at 2 p.m. to release the tagged monarch butterflies for the great migration. Bidding is open now and will close on Thursday, September 19 at 11:55 p.m. Winners will be notified directly through the bidding site and will receive further instructions at that time. Bid here : https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=flutterfest#

