LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 1,000 filled the sky at the Louisville Zoo.

The event coincides with the annual migration of monarch butterflies to central Mexico.

Children received the chance to learn more about the migration process and become citizen scientists and help tag the butterflies to track their long journey.

It’s the first year the Louisville Zoo offered a chance to bid on releasing the tagged butterflies for the great migration.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.