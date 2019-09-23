LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Butchertown Pizza Hall will be closing its doors on September 29. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook, saying the decision was not made lightly or without consideration of all the data.

The owners said "stay tuned for a forthcoming, much more joyous announcement."

For now, you have one more week to enjoy their pizza!

RELATED | Café Mimosa, Louisville restaurant, closes its doors

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.