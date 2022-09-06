Man charged with murder in fatal Butchertown shooting

Police said they have now charged a 37-year-old in the Sept. 6 death of a man on Mellwood Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after a shooting in Butchertown left a man dead, police said they have now made an arrest.

Jeffrey Way, 37, has been charged with murder and was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Metro Police said the morning of Sept. 6, they received a call of a body in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, not too far from the I-64 East entrance ramp.

Officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The man’s identity has not yet been released in this case.

Way is currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the Crime Tip portal.

