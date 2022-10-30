LMPD: Scene cleared in Butchertown after unfounded 'domestic situation' reported

A spokesperson said SWAT was sent to the East Main Street scene only to find out that there was no evidence of violence, or anyone being held against their will.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are shedding light on a SWAT situation in Butchertown that left some neighbors with questions.

According to Metro Police, they were notified of a possible domestic situation at a vacant warehouse near Clay and Main Streets just before noon Sunday.

Police said they spent several hours at the scene and contacted one of the victims only to find out that there was no evidence of violence, or anyone being held against their will.

WHAS11 spoke with Garwood Linton, the owner of Red Tree, which is a few doors down from the scene. He said he had never seen a stand off situation or heavy police presence in the area since opening his store in the 1980’s.

“I have been here a long time, and this is really unusual to see but I’m really happy how the city has responded to this situation,” he said.

Police said the scene was cleared just after 5 p.m.

