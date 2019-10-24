LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes a bakery is more than a place to make bread. Butchertown Bakery is a credit to the community that made it successful, a tribute to Louisville's history, and a celebration in the art of pastry.

"We love food here," Owner and chef Bobby Benjamin says with a laugh. On the day his newest venture opened for a preview, the laughs were frequent.

Butchertown Bakery is an extension of Butchertown Grocery.



It's located on the corner of Main and Shelby street, just a block north of Nulu.

"This is one of the oldest neighborhoods of Louisville," he said. "The food was HERE. This is where food started in Louisville."

The menu has both sweet and savory options. "Her have so much going on here," Benjamin said. "When you walk in, you're going to smell all the dough being made, the chocolate, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, different types of healthy salads, pastries, cookies, and candies."

Drool alert! Butchertown Bakery Butchertown Bakery's menu is an ode to the art of pastry.

Pastry Chef Barbara Turner doesn't play favorites, but does have one pastry she recommends: "I think everything is delicious. I Iove the croissants because I think they're extra proper."

Chef Bobby Benjamin says the bakery was necessary because they started outgrowing their bakeshop at Butchertown grocery.

"We asked, what are we going to do next? And it was a bakery," he said. "Everyone is happy. Everyone is excited. We're all there for each other."

Benjamin says the most important ingredient in his success is the community behind him.

"That's the best answer. What makes Butchertown Bakery so unique is this neighborhood."

