LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – By all accounts, you can call Jarrod Osborne one of Louisville's most underrated foot doctors.

"I'm a sneakerhead, you know, I've loved shoes ever since I was a kid," Osborne said.

He's loved sneakers so much, he turned it into a career as owner of Shoe Life Restoration. He said there's an important difference between shoe cleaning and restoration.

"It's more to it than soap and water, it's like restoring an old car," he said from the showroom of his East Broadway business. Osborne works to restore old or worn tennis shoes into a near-new condition to give customers pride in every step.

"The first reaction is a big smile and that just warms my heart," Osborne said, adding, he especially loves to see the reaction from kids whose parents utilize his unique service. Several of his social media pages show elaborate before and after pictures of restored sneakers.

Osborne and his business partner are using their business, which also includes custom printed shirts, to outfit Kentuckiana kids with a fresh pair of kicks for the new school year as part of a shoe drive.

"Materialistic things aren't everything, but to walk into school with a fresh pair of shoes on, that's everything to a kid," Osborne said.

He calls it a passion with purpose and plenty of sole.

"I’m not a celebrity or a big name person, but that's okay, that doesn't mean you can't give back to kids in your own way and own talent," Osborne said. "This all started because God's blessed me with a talent and I wanted to use that talent to bless other kids."

At the same time, he's setting an example of footsteps well worth following.

SHOE DRIVE INFORMATION

Osborne said the drive efforts go until Saturday, August 4. He is also asking for donations. Families can come pick out a pair of shoes to have restored, but if Osborne doesn't have a child's size, families are welcome to bring in their own shoes for restoration.

Shoe Life Restoration

821 East Broadway

(502) 442-9719

M-F 5-9 p.m.

Weekends Noon – 5 p.m.

Shoe Life Restoration on Facebook and Instagram

