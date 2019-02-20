LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Business owners are ready to get back to work after cleaning up from recent flooding.



Captain's Quarters is open again for business; however, only the bar is open and there's a limited menu.

The restaurant shut down last week to prepare for potential flooding. Staff stocked up on sandbags and pumped freshwater into the building.

Crews ended up cleaning about two feet of water that got inside the restaurant.

"By adding the freshwater into the building, we had absolutely no mud in the building,” the owner of Captain's Quarters said.



There is the possibility of more flooding by the end of this weekend.

The owner said he's keeping the drying equipment nearby.

