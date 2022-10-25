'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville

In the midst of concerns over public safety, businesses are doing what they can to revitalize downtown and attract more people to the area who want to stay.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns.

Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has been paired with keeping his head on a swivel -- for the sake of his family and customers.

"At all times, you're on alert," said McDonald, who's also the owner. "I love everything about downtown, the sound and the feel. But at the same time, when you live in the hustle and bustle of the city, it can be totally different."

He describes the last three months as a learning experience, beyond just the profits and margins. He says he quickly caught onto the need for extra security tools to have success working downtown.

At his restaurants, he's had high-quality cameras installed, along with motion sensors and signs hanging from doors noting 24-hour surveillance and 'no trespassing.'

"We're living in a little bit of an unjust time right now," he said. "Everyone's just trying to find their way. Things can be sketchy, and you have to deal with that."



McDonald tells WHAS11 incidents like the most recent ones downtown -- what police describe as random attacks -- add more obstacles for small businesses to overcome. He himself has questioned his own restaurant hours, especially during weekends, and the potential of sacrificing revenue for safety.

"The biggest problem you're going to have is: Are they going to make it to their car safe? All that plays into your mind," he said. "I think the biggest problem we have downtown right now is just the lack of security."

Meanwhile Meta, a successful bar along Chestnut Street running for nine years and counting, offered a slightly different take. Owner Jeremy Johnson says violent crime is a major issue all across the city, not just in downtown.

Johnson tells WHAS11 he hasn't seen these kinds of issues at his business, however he does believe more proactive measures by police in these areas would go a long way.

"LMPD does not really respond to non-injury accidents anymore," he said. "If your whistle cry is law and order, then you need to prevent a lot more than you respond."



Johnson also says a lack of services available for some of the city's hurting populations doesn't help.

"It's a combination of not taking mental health very seriously, and I think there's also an issue with not dealing with the homeless or addicted population very effectively," Johnson said.



Businesses are doing what they can to revitalize downtown and attract more people to the area who want to stay.

"In downtown, it's very hard to open up a business, but you also have to stay focused on your task," McDonald said.

