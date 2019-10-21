NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The coming construction to the Sherman Minton Bridge has some business owners in New Albany a little worried that less traffic will mean less business.

Now some are feeling a little more hopeful, thanks to an idea from the owner of Floyd County Brewing Company, Brian Hampton.



"This is a way where one project could affect so many businesses,” said Hampton.



He’s choosing to look at the oncoming construction project as more of an opportunity.



"If we're going to go through 12 -18 months of slow traffic while the lanes are being worked on, what better way to help a recovery for all the local businesses,” said Hampton.



His idea is to add a light display. It was just one week ago when he created the Light the Sherman Facebook Page where he proposed the idea of adding decorative lighting to the bridge during the planned construction.



"It would draw new visitors, new residents. You know people would want to be near it,” said Hampton. "If you can improve the sight line on the river than people will want to be here."



"What I think it will do is add a uniqueness and keep this momentum going that we already have with the development of New Albany,” said Stacey Freibert, the owner of Seeds and Greens just off Main Street. Freibert says she supports the idea “100 percent.”



But the idea will cost an estimated $2 million according to Hampton. He says most if not all of that will have to be raised through donations. But that’s something folks in New Albany say is far from impossible.



"I feel like the whole downtown area is going to sort of rally together to support this,” said Freibert.

