LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in the highlands are disappointed after concerns over the coronavirus costed this year's St. Patrick's Day parade.

"It's a big loss to all these bars and restaurants on this street," manager of Molly Malone's Irish Pub, Tadgh O'Callaghan said.

Patrick O'shea's Irish Pub is the official bar sponsor of the 47th annual parade.

"We've been doing this for 62 years so we're not going to let it slow us down now," managing partner of Oshea's Irish Pub, Patrick Oshea said.

Despite the postponement, Oshea's Irish Pub is planning to keep the spirit alive.

"We're going to have our bands, we'll have some live music throughout the day and plenty of patrons will be out," Oshea said.

Oshea is not too worried about the kind of impact concerns over COVID-19 could have on their business.

"We've still seen a fair share of people out all week," Oshea said. "We've kind of done a week of festivities so everything's been pretty good."

The staff is still taking the health concerns seriously. This year, the Irish Pub is using plastic instead of glass cups.

"I think everyone is panicking here and I encourage people to come out, come to restaurants, come to bars and look at our patio," O'Callaghan said they depend on the green.

"The staff rely on us to pay their weekly bills and I'm concerned for them, I'm concerned for us," O'Callaghan said. "I was more disappointed for my staff who've been waiting for this weekend since Christmas."

Both bars have been a part of the St. Patrick's Day festivities for decades and this year they want it to be no different.

"Eat outside if you have to, eat inside, stay a little away from everybody and then wash your hands before you eat," O'Callaghan said.

