LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Living half a mile from the bus stop at the end of Bohannon Road in Pleasureville, Kentucky, Christal Bohannon told WHAS11 News she drives her 11-year-old daughter to work every morning so she can avoid the windy road with blind spots and hills.

But things get more complicated at the end of the day.

“There's not a house for about a half a mile down that road, that's her next available house to get some help if she needs it,” she explained.

Bohannon’s daughter gets dropped off an hour before Bohannon’s shift is over, so it’s always a struggle for her to find someone to get her off the bus. She said the walk is too dangerous for her 11-year-old to do alone.

“You're dropped off in a very public place where they see you walking in a very private place and it's kind of uncomfortable that they would know she's on a dead end road and she's by herself.”

WHAS11 News brought this issue to the Shelby County Schools superintendent earlier this month after another neighbor on Bohannon Road called WHAS 11 News with the same concerns for her 6-year-old son, who has had to take the same walk down the narrow road with no sidewalks.

Superintendent Dt. James Neihof said on August 1st that the district needed about 20 more bus drivers to be fully staffed.

Until then, they had to make the routes more efficient.

That meant pick-ups at street corners, instead of door-to-door and no more going down dead ends, like Bohannon Road.

Since our story first aired, 17 people applied to be bus drivers. Two are already on the road and five others are only weeks away from finishing training. Still, Neihof said it could be some time before all concerns are addressed.

“I feel like we've already made some pretty significant changes, but we think as far as the impact of these drivers that are training, we're still 4 to 6 weeks out on that,” he explained.

Neihof (Nye-Hof) explained one of the problems is that the district has to keep bus routes to an hour.

“The issue is when adding something to a route, adding those 20 minutes to a route that's already an hour long, then you can't get it turned around in time to get all of those kids to school on time,” he said.

Since the WHAS11 News report, 20 routes have been changed because some dead-end roads were deemed too long or too dangerous. Bohannon hopes they'll reconsider Bohannon Road, too.

“When they go out and just see it, just look at it for themselves, that they'll understand why an 11-year-old child can't do this every day on her own.”

