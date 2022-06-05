'A miracle' | Days after school bus accident, JCPS student is grateful injuries weren't worse

Manual freshman Emily Thomas was doing extra AP exam prep while on her Tuesday morning route to school, when suddenly the bus veered off the interstate.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a three-day weekend for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) students, with Friday off for the Kentucky Oaks.

But for nearly two dozen students, it's also an extra day to recover from trauma earlier in the week.

On a rainy Tuesday morning, officials said one JCPS school bus carrying students headed to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High hit a slick spot on the road and hydroplaned off I-64 -- ending up on its side.

The accident left more than 20 students scared and injured, and the majority were sent to the hospital as recommended by the school district. But JCPS said no students suffered severe injuries.

"A couple of my friends were bleeding or were laying on the grass, waiting for the paramedics to come to make sure they were OK. It was definitely scary," said Manual freshman Emily Thomas, who said she was doing extra AP exam prep while sitting on the bus when suddenly the whole vehicle started spinning.

Thomas recounts the moments the bus toppled over, throwing her behind two seats and causing her to hit the side. She said bystanders and emergency crews helped lift kids out of the bus and to safety.

Emily's been treated for bruises and muscle spasms. While she's still recovering, she said she was able to make it back to school Thursday.

She tells us the emotional toll is a factor, too.

"I've replayed it a couple times [in my head], just trying to figure out what happened," she said.

Katie Thomas, Emily's mother, calls it 'a miracle' the situation wasn't worse, given the circumstances.

"I cannot believe everybody is OK, and I don't know if I've fully processed that," Katie Thomas said. "I think when I start to think about it, I know I can't go there yet -- what could have happened and how differently this could have turned out."

Ultimately, the family said they are grateful for everyone who stepped in to help moments after the crash.

"I don't know what I would have done if people didn't help me off the bus," Emily said. "To everyone who hugged me, gave me an umbrella, let me use their phone, helped me off the bus -- Thank you."

The Thomas family said both Manual and Noe faculty have been offering counseling all week to students who need it and will continue to do so in the days to come.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.