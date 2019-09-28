LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amid the recent drought conditions, many counties in Kentucky and Indiana have issued burn bans. That means outdoor burn activities are prohibited to prevent the spread of fires.

Officials in both states are urging caution after days without measurable rainfall.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the following activities are generally prohibited under a burn ban:

Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas

Burning leaves or debris

Campfires, bonfires and warming fires

Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling

Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated

For a list of counties under a burn ban in Kentucky, click here. For Indiana, click here.

Tonight at 11, Paulina Bucka visits Bardstown, Ky. where a large brush fire broke out near the Heaven Hill Distillery.

