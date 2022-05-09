Human remains discovered at multiple unmarked burial sites for planned Ford battery park in Hardin County

The 19 unmarked burial sites were found during archaeological field work in March.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nineteen unmarked graves were discovered at a burial site near the planned Ford electric battery park in Hardin County.

The burials were discovered during additional archaeological field work completed in March, according to the Army Corp of Engineers.

Ford had to complete a permit application review with the Department of the Army. Part of that requirement was for Ford to contract with a qualified archaeologist to examine a cemetery location within the proposed Ford electric battery plant site to determined if the unmarked burials were present.

An official told WHAS11 News there was a previous burial relocation at the site pursuant to Kentucky state law. However, the Corps said they didn’t have any involvement with the relocation.

The Corps said they are coordinating with the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office as well as family descendants regarding the unmarked burial.

Officials said a plan for the relocation of the cemetery is under review and it must occur “in accordance with Kentucky state law.”

They do not anticipate the cemetery relocation plan review will delay the Corps DA permit decision.

