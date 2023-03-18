The 'Burgoo Bash' cook-off is back in Louisville

This year marks the second annual burgoo competition raising money for a good cause.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Burgoo Bash cook-off is back again this year at Against the Grain on Saturday, March 18th.

This year makes the 2nd annual showcase where cooks bring their best burgoo to the tables all to raise money for a good cause.

Proceeds raised from this fun cooking competition will go towards APRON Inc. to help service industry folks in need.

There will also be a cocktail competition that is new this year where mixologists are showcasing their best drinks.

In order to attend, you must purchase a ticket ahead of time.

A $10 entry allows guests to sample burgoos and vote.

A $15 entry allows guests to taste burgoos and get an Against the Grain beer.

