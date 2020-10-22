LMPD Major Kim Burbrink reassigned amid internal investigation

A statement from Deputy Chief LaVita Chavous says Major Kim Burbrink was reassigned based on a professional standards investigation initiated by interim Chief Yvette

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The major who oversees the unit that conducted the raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment in March is now on administrative reassignment.

A statement from Deputy Chief LaVita Chavous says Major Kim Burbrink was reassigned based on a professional standards investigation initiated by interim Chief Yvette Gentry.



A report from the Professional Integrity Unit investigating the shooting raised concerns about Burbrink when she reportedly pressured investigators for information.



Chavous said the department cannot discuss the details of the ongoing investigation.

