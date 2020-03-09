Portion of Bunsen Way washes away during heavy rain

The 10200 block of Bunsen Way was shut down Thursday morning after rain washed the road away. No one was injured and no buildings were damaged.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of a road in Jeffersontown is gone after heavy rains washed the road away, according to Jeffersontown Police.

Police said they received a report Thursday morning from a business in the area that part of the 10200 block of Bunsen Way, between Plantside Dr. and Watterson Trail, appeared to be caving in.

When officers arrived, they said one lane was nearly gone. Within the next minute, the other half of the roadway washed away as well.

No one was injured and there doesn't appear to be any damage to nearby properties.

Bunsen Way will be inaccessible in the 10200 block for an undetermined amount of time. Police are advising people to avoid the area.

Most of metro Louisville was under a Flash Flood Warning Thursday morning as heavy rain moved through the area, with some areas seeing one to four inches of rain over the last two days.

