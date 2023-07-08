Judge hands life sentence to man convicted of killing 3 at Fern Creek restaurant in 2020

Michael Rhynes learned his fate and also heard personal testimonies from families of the victims he killed at Bungalow Joe's that year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man convicted in the random killing of three men at a Fern Creek restaurant in 2020 learned his fate in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.

Michael Rhynes pleaded guilty to three counts of murder earlier this year.

Judge Mitch Perry sentenced Rhynes to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

“Three lives were lost and there’s no excuse for that. There’s no reason for that. That cannot be changed,” Rhynes said. All I can do is offer my most sincere – sincere apologies to the families.”

Police said Rhynes walked up to the patio of Bungalow Joe’s and shot three customers on Sept. 18, 2020.

The men, 48-year-old William Smallwood, 28-year-old Torean Hudson and 24-year-old Steven Head were killed.

Investigators called it a completely random act.

Family members of the victims also testified about their loss.

“One day, this senseless act will lead to a conversation about growing up with no father, because of a decision someone in this courtroom made. Instead of trips to the beach, this senseless crime will lead to trips to the cemetery because of the decisions made by someone in this courtroom,” a woman related to one of the victims, said.

Employees and customers had gathered at Bungalow Joe’s to toast those who lost their lives and offer prayers.

