LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — For those planning on attending Louder Than Life this weekend, the weather decided not to cooperate. Heavy rains in Louisville led to the cancellation of the massive music festival and a lot of disappointed music fans.
If you bought tickets to Louder Than Life, you can get a refund, but the question is: what now?
We've compiled a list of events happening in the Louisville area this weekend. We also included some classic Louisville spots for those out-of-towners coming to visit the city! Click on each event to purchase tickets and learn more information.
Concerts/Shows
-Blue Oyster Cult at The Bourbon Hall, Friday at 8pm (Tickets are buy-one-get-one free!)
-Kip Moore’s After the Sunburn Tour at the Louisville Palace, Saturday at 7:30pm
-Comedian Brian Regan at the Brown Theatre, Saturday at 8pm
-Comedian D.C. Malone at the Caravan Comedy Club, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and 9:30pm
-Amanda Shires at Headliners, Saturday at 8pm
Special Events
-2018 Portland Art and Heritage Fair
-Goat Yoga at Sunny Acres Farm, Saturday from 6-8pm
-Waverly Hills Sanitorium Haunted House
-Kentucky Kingdom Theme Park (first responders get in for free this weekend!)
-Downs After Dark at Churchill Downs
Classic Hotspots
Feeling hungry? Check out this list of Louisville restaurants on Thrillist.
