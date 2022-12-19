Bullitt East football making history under brand new head coach

Keegan Kendrick has been with the team since 2019, but didn't step into the head coach role until this season, leading the Chargers to their first state title.

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School's football team is having a banner year under its new head coach.

The Chargers took home their first state title earlier this month, taking down Male in the KHSAA 6A State Championship.

In the days after, quarterback Travis Egan was named Kentucky's Mr. Football, and Kentucky Sports Radio named Head Coach Keegan Kendrick its Coach of the Year.

For Kendrick, the year was particularly special because it was his first as head coach. He first came to Bullitt East in 2019, making his way up to the top job, and seeing a now-senior class of players all the way through.

“As they’ve gone through this four-year process I’ve gone through this four-year process with them," Kendrick said. "As they’ve grown in their football careers I’ve grown in my coaching career.”

Kendrick said they anticipated having a big season this year, but weren't sure if they could clinch the top spot. After the win, he said he knows some will call it a Cinderella story.

"I think that's the vibe, I think people are going to say that," he said. "We're putting the pieces together, not only at the high school, but all the way through our program to make sure this wasn't just a Cinderella story."

For players, like senior safety Ryan Still, just stepping on Kroger Field for the 6A championship was an honor.

"I've been a Kentucky fan my entire life, so walking out onto that field I was like you look around like 'oh my God I'm really here,'" Still said.

When it comes to the additional awards for himself and Egan, Kendrick credits hard work at every level of Bullitt East.

"As for me I kind of see those awards as team awards," he said. "If our team hadn't had this success then those personal awards wouldn't be coming to me."

In Mount Washington, the success of the team isn't about the team. It's a win for Bullitt East High School and for the entire community.

"The community loves our team so everybody was involved in the love and the support," Still said.

As they look to a new year, and a new season, Kendrick knows each season will be a battle, especially with the team losing nine offensive players.

"It's hard to win one, it's even harder to defend one," Kendrick said. “Now that they’ve tasted that level of success, they work even harder in the weight room and even harder in the off season.”

He hopes this season will be a springboard for success, and will inspire his team to think about their own legacies.

“Making the program better for the next person up than when they’ve found it," he said. “I hope they remember the lessons they’ve learned and what they’ve done to get here, but I hope they understand what they’ve done for our school and our community.”

