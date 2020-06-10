x
Bullitt County officials search for man last seen over a month ago

The sheriff's office said Justin Burt was last seen Sept. 4.

HUNTERS HOLLOW, Ky. — The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 32-year-old.

The sheriff's office said Justin Burt was last seen on foot in the area of Angelina Road Sept. 4. Burt is bipolar and is not currently on medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (502) 543-2514 or call local law enforcement.

