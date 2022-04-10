Bullitt County first responders train for potential active shooter situations

STAT Owner Eric Culver said the goal was to better prepare emergency workers for real-life events.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Gunshots, chaos and cries for help were part of the training scenario for 65 Bullitt County first responders Tuesday.

Employees with Strategic Threat Assessment Training (STAT) turned the entire Paroquet Springs Conference Center into an active shooter scene.

STAT Owner Eric Culver said the goal was to better prepare emergency workers for real-life events.

“So we can save lives quicker in an active shooter scenario,” he said.

Bullitt County Fiscal Court funded $16,000 for training.

First, police officers learned how to stop an active shooter. Then EMS workers and firefighters experienced treating victims inside the building, which helps improve response times.

"So they respond in a seamless manner, so more lives are saved, and so we can respond appropriately when needed," Culver said.

Culver added that mass shootings typically take place in small areas like Bullitt County. But if it happens there, he said they will be ready.

"What we’re trying to do is provide that training to those agencies that don’t have the resources historically," he said. "So they have up-to-date training and can respond at a moment's notice, and be on par with any large agency and large city."

Bullitt County EMA plans to have another active shooter training in the near future.

