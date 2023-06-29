'It will give law enforcement a fighting chance': Bullitt County now part of federal anti-drug program

Bullitt County is officially an "Appalachia high-intensity drug trafficking area."

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Bullitt County is now a part of a federal program to help them fight the drug epidemic.

Sen. Mitch McConnell announced their acceptance on Thursday while visiting the county.

McConnell has helped 38 Kentucky counties get this designation.

"It will give law enforcement a fighting chance at cutting off the flow of illicit drugs at its source, and help them go after people profiting from our state's addiction epidemic," McConnell said.

Last year, Kentucky surpassed 2,000 drug overdose deaths for the first time.

