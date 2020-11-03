LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several inmates at the Bullitt County Detention Center are recovering from the flu after the entire jail went on lockdown for sickness.,

Officials say nearly 40 inmates complained about flu-like symptoms early Tuesday.

The jail was put on lockdown around 8:30 a.m. and each inmate was tested.

Six of them were tested positive for the flu – each of them isolated.

Medical staff gave the all-clear to open the jail around 1:45 p.m.

