Bullitt County cheer squad gives more to eastern Kentucky flood victims

Here's how you can help sponsor a Knott County cheerleader.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The cheer team at Eastside Middle School is looking to help their eastern Kentucky neighbors and they need your help.

After severe flooding devastated several communities, the cheer squad began raising donations to send over to the Knott County Central Cheerleading program. They then took those donations from the community to eastern Kentucky on Aug. 5.

Now, the cheer team is starting a new program to help sponsor a cheerleader from Knott County.

If you'd like to help, you can purchase a uniform that will be sent to the cheerleader.

Here's how you can help:

Click here to visit this website.

Enter the order number and customer number below for direct payment for the uniform. Order: 12921175 Customer: 10420200



