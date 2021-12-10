Bullitt County Public Schools preparing for bus route changes

The transportation department warned families that their students' bus routes might be delayed or canceled Tuesday morning.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The transportation department at Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) has been dealing with staffing issues for months - and more students may be affected Tuesday.

A post on the BCPS Transportation/Community Page on Facebook said the department is expecting several routes "may be out of operation" Tuesday. According to the post, the impacted routes will be posted online by 6 a.m. so families can plan accordingly.

As of 6:30 a.m., the new routes had not been posted on Facebook.

Last week, BCPS tested a new "all call" and text alert system to inform families about bus route changes. Previously, the district relied on communicating solely through Facebook.

Bullitt County has been dealing with a bus driver shortage since the new school year began in August. While COVID-19 cases and quarantines caused part of the issue, the pandemic isn't the only thing to blame.

Update:@bcpsky bus drivers rolling out right now, but prepare for your kid's bus not to show up. BCPS alerted parents last night there would be cancelled routes today and a bus driver just walked up to us saying close to 30 drivers called out, still demanding better pay. @WHAS11 — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) October 12, 2021

Many of the district's bus drivers have been protesting for months, asking for a living wage.

The school board approved new incentives for bus drivers in September, but many drivers said it wasn't enough - especially as they deal with covering extra routes and handling the added responsibilities of the pandemic.

They include:

$3.08/hour across the board

Sick/personal days given back to employees who had COVID-19 or had to quarantine

No vaccine stipulation

A yearly raise of $0.50/hour and at least $1/hour raise every five years

Optional escrow

A bus driver at the compound told WHAS11 that nearly 30 drivers had called out sick for Tuesday.

BCPS is currently in the process of changing its bus routes to make the process more efficient with its limited staff. Those changes were set to begin on Oct. 12 and a finalized plan was going to be released on Oct. 25.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.