SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- Gov. Bevin announced $351,098 in discretionary funds for resurfacing work on Greenbriar Road, North Lakeview Road, Mill Trace, Mt. Elmira Road, and Simmons Lane during a visit in Bullitt County Friday.

Resurfacing repairs will address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.

The investment supports Gov. Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.



“We are pleased today to announce the investment of discretionary road funding for Bullitt County,” said Gov. Bevin. “Our Transportation Cabinet has worked closely with local officials to identify priority projects that will significantly enhance safety, access, and economic opportunity for community residents.”



Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers identified these roads as being among the most critical in the county.



“Bullitt County and I sincerely appreciate the generous amount from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid and from Governor Bevin,” said Judge-Executive Summers. “A solid infrastructure is important to keep our citizens and visitors safe. We are so thankful for the funding.”



Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess pavement condition and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.



“This funding is great news for our community and will go a long way in making these roads smoother and safer for those who rely on them to get to work, school and home,” said Rep. Russell Webber. “Projects like this are exactly why the legislature provides discretionary funds to the Governor and I am pleased to see him make Bullitt County a priority.”



The roads set to be addressed provide access to more than 160 homes.



Bullitt County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for these projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

• Greenbriar Road (County Road 1595) from Flat Lick to KY 44 East

• North Lakeview Drive (County Road 1315) from KY 1020 to Barricks Road

• Mill Trace (County Road 1919) from Millers Crossing to West Millwater Falls

• Mt. Elmira Road (County Road 1341) KY 44 West to KY 1026

• Simmons Lane (County Road 1037F) from KY 44 East to end of Simmons Lane

