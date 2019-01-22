BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have arrested a former maintenance employee of Bullitt County Public Schools.

Jessie Bray, 51, was arrested January 21 on charges of sexual abuse.

Bullitt County Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the district was informed in November that he was under investigation for allegations related to sexual abuse of a minor. That's when the district immediately reassigned Mr. Bray to custodial duties at three auxiliary BCPS sites, where there were no students.

Superintendent Bacon said there were no previous allegations during his 18 years with the district.

The district was informed of Bray's arrest this afternoon and he was immediately suspended without pay.