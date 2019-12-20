LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,000 items were loaded into a school bus in Bullitt Co. Friday after a bus driver there started a challenge.



The driver from Eastside Middle School wanted to make a dent in the fight to help hunger.



So she decided to challenge some of her co-workers to spread the word about the food drive.



And to much surprise, everyone from the students to the other drivers all picthed in thousands of food items.



Michelle Crenshaw says that she never imagined that the food drive would get as big as it did.



The group says its donating the food to families in need.



They also plan on filling all the food pantries in Bullitt Co. and donating some of the items to a food truck that feeds homeless in the area.

RELATED: Local kindergarten teacher makes hats and bowties for students for the holidays

RELATED: Florida man pays electric bills for families about to lose power

RELATED: WHAS film reveals snowy vintage Louisville Christmas

RELATED: How do evergreen trees stay green?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.