Bullitt Central to host 'family dinner' for those impacted by storm

If you are still without power in Bullitt County, the high school is holding a family dinner where families can also get emergency food.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County families who were impacted by Friday’s storm can get a little help to ease the stress power outages.

Bullitt Central High School said their YSC and Bullitt Central culinary department are hosting a family dinner on Sunday for those who are still without power.

They say dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or until run out.

Families can also pick up emergency food that is shelf stable and doesn’t require heating.

Those meals can be picked up at the rear cafeteria doors across from the football fieldhouse.

For more information, you can contact Christy Hardin at Christy.hardin2@bullitt.kyschools.us.

