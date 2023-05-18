Police investigating after shots fired into apartment complex, man says he is 'one lucky guy'

"[My wife] was feeding our son his bottle in the bed," Mark Rich said. "She woke me up screaming."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man believes a pillow saved his life after shots were fired into his home at the Rolling Hills Apartment Homes.

In a post to Facebook, Mark Rich called himself "one lucky guy."

Rich said his wife woke him up around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, after hearing gunshots outside their window.

"Hannah was feeding our son his bottle in the bed," he said. "She woke me up screaming."

Tuesday morning, Hannah noticed a bullet hole in the couple's window and headboard, before Rich discovered the bullet in his pillow.

"That pillow saved my life. But I’m glad that we’re all okay," he said.

Rich said he also has a bruise on his arm, which he believes came from the incident.

According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, officers responded to the apartment complex near the 2600 block of Langdon Drive, where they took a report. It's right off Westport Road.

The investigation has been assigned to detectives and it’s considered an open and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD or use the Online Crime Tip Portal.

