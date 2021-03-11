Jacobs neighborhood fire leaves firefighter injured

Louisville Fire said crews were on scene within two minutes after receiving reports of smoke at the home early Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A residential fire in the 3600 block of Taylor Boulevard left one firefighter with a minor leg injury after falling off the roof Wednesday morning. No other injuries were reported.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said crews were on scene within two minutes after receiving reports of smoke in the area around 4:08 a.m.

Cooper said they found the one-and-a-half story building fully engulfed in flames from the basement to the roof.

Crews began to fight the fire, but as the fire progressed, the incident commander evacuated crews from the building immediately.

During the evacuation, one firefighter fell from the roof. He sustained a minor leg injury and was treated by medics on-scene.

Cooper said that the injured firefighter was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Crews were on scene fighting the fire for about an hour.

The building, which was vacant at the time, was completely destroyed in the fire. Louisville Fire reported that there was minor damage to nearby buildings.

No cause for the fire has been determined yet, however, arson investigators will be working throughout the morning to determine a cause.

