LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Most of us can't imagine what it's like not to have a bed to call our own but that's the reality for many children in Kentuckiana.

Volunteers with Texas Roadhouse partnered with the non-profit "Sleep In Heavenly Peace" to help change that.

The group building 40 single beds for children in Southern Indiana.

Organizers say it's not only about helping kids, but also bringing the community together.

“We realize we could go buy beds and just bring them to kids, but bringing community in, like with Texas Roadhouse or with our other sponsors, is the most important thing. It brings people in saying, 'I did that, I helped that child,’”

"Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is always looking for volunteers. To get involved click here.

