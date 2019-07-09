LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bufford Family Foundation has made a generous gift to the Norton Cancer Institute.

The $250,000 donation will go toward research and programs that help patients and families.

Family and friends gathered at the Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro on Saturday to dedicate the healing garden there in honor of Otto Knop, who passed away from cancer last year.

Norton Cancer Institute

Knop was a former University of Louisville football player who an “all in” attitude, especially when it came to his friends and family.

The Buford Family Foundation was formed to make a positive impact in the Louisville region with its mission – Helping Others is Always the Right Thing To Do.

