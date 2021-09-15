Buffer zone outside Louisville abortion clinic vandalized

Hours after lines defining the 10-foot buffer zone were painted outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, they were vandalized.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after new buffer zone lines were painted outside of a Louisville women's clinic, they were vandalized.

The buffer zone was approved as part of an ordinance Louisville Metro Council passed in May. The 10-foot zone is intended to move protesters away from the EMW Women's Surgical Center, which is the only licensed abortion clinic in Kentucky.

Anti-abortion activists filed a lawsuit to stop the buffer zone but lost the legal challenge when a judge denied their request for a temporary restraining order.

Yellow lines marking the buffer zone were painted Tuesday afternoon. In a release, Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, the primary sponsor of the ordinance, said the "simple lines will help people access healthcare safely."

Sometime before midnight, the lines were vandalized. It's unclear who was responsible for the vandalism and Louisville Metro Police have not released a statement on whether they are looking into it.

More photos showing the vandalism.



There are multiple cameras all along the entrance of the clinic, so there's definitely video of whoever did this. https://t.co/eGsMXVM5BI pic.twitter.com/U2qJXLhOPU — Alyssa Newton 📸 (@AlyssaKNewton) September 15, 2021

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.