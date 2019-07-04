LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Five days after a tragic accident killed volunteer Buechel Fire Department firefighter Joe Dosker, his family, friends, and colleagues said their goodbyes.

Funeral services were held Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church.

Dosker was off-duty when his car got wedged underneath a semi-truck leaving a GE Appliance Park gate in the 4000 block of Buechel Bank Road.

His colleagues say they did not even know the car belonged to Dosker until they pulled him out of it.

Jordan Yuodis/Buechel Fire-EMS

“[It’s a] really good sign for the amount people he did touch in this life, because it was standing room in there only,” Buechel Fire Chief Adam Jones said.

Dosker also served as an EMT for two years.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the semi.