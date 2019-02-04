LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man and Buechel firefighter was killed early Tuesday morning after he crashed into the back of a semi near GE Appliance Park.

According to police, officers responded to the scene of a serious accident involving an SUV and a semi truck in the 4000 block of Buechel Bank Road around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found that a GMC Terrain had collided with the back of a semi and was wedged underneath. Buechel Fire-EMS also responded to the accident.

The driver of the GMC died at the scene. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Joseph Dosker. Jordan Yuodis, PIO for Jefferson County Fire, shared that Dosker was also a volunteer Buechel firefighter.

"He was passionate enough about it. Once he got out of the military, he knew he was going to serve his community in some capacity in his fulltime job as an EMT and as a firefighter," said Buechel Fire Spokesman Jordan Yuodis.

Police say that no charges are expected in this tragic collision.