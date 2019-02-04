LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man and Buechel firefighter was killed early Tuesday morning after he crashed into the back of a semi near GE Appliance Park.

According to police, officers responded to the scene of a serious accident involving an SUV and a semi truck in the 4000 block of Buechel Bank Road around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found that a GMC Terrain had collided with the back of a semi and was wedged underneath. Buechel Fire-EMS also responded to the accident.

The driver of the GMC died at the scene. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Joseph Dosker. Jordan Yuodis, PIO for Jefferson County Fire, shared that Dosker was also a volunteer Buechel firefighter.

"The individual who lost his life was our brother firefighter Joe Dosker," Yuodis said in a statement. "Please keep my brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers."

Police say that no charges are expected in this tragic collision.