Buechel Fire and EMS to merge with Fern Creek beginning July 1

Jefferson County Fire officials said the plan has been in the works for a year and will help them better serve the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two fire districts in Metro Louisville will merge into one.

Buechel Fire-EMS will merge into Fern Creek Fire & EMS.

The district’s headquarters will be at 6200 Bardstown Road.

In a statement from public information officer Jordan Yuodis he said, “Our community is our number one priority. Buechel and Camp Taylor are both rich in history and we plan on continuing that.”

Here’s where the stations will be located:

Station 2: 9409 Old Bardstown Road

Station 3: 7700 Routt Road

Station 4: 7200 Billtown Road

Station 5: 4101 Bardstown Road

Station 6: 4649 Poplar Level Road

The merger will take effect July 1.

