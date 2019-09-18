BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown is welcoming some special guests for the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival.

The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into town on Monday.

The majestic horses will be on display throughout the week in Bardstown.

Wednesday

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at My Old Kentucky Home State Park

Thursday

5 p.m. Parade through downtown Bardstown

Friday

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FiveStar Food Mart

1403 N. Third Street

Saturday

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kroger

102 W E John Rowan Boulevard

