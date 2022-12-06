The local volunteer fire department posted on Facebook Tuesday saying the deer will "live another day."

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A buck was rescued from a frozen lake in Thief River Falls, all thanks to a group of local firefighters.

The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department posted photos on Facebook of the rescue Monday, announcing the deer will "live another day."

"I am proud of our Firefighters and their commitment to helping when called. Thank you for all the support our community gives us, we are blessed!!!" the post read.

Watch more local news: