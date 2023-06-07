Crowd gathers to share thoughts about potential resizing of Brownsboro Road

The purpose of this community conversation could help change the design of the proposal or determine whether or not the project actually happens.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brownsboro Road, one of the oldest and most traveled state roads in Louisville; those who live near the street or just simply drive it have a lot have strong feelings about it.

A blueprint and presentation of the road's potential rightsizing project was shown to the community on Thursday

Some of them are not happy with the plan to reduce the four lanes.

"My biggest fear is traffic congestion and somebody getting hurt and it's going to slow down traffic, I can tell you between 3 and 5," community member Bruce Blue said.

The project starts at the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue, goes on for a 3-mile stretch, and ends at the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Chenoweth Lane.

"For me, I lived so long with the way it is, I'm kind of a little torn on what I really feel should happen," community member Dana Pelfrey said.

Metro Councilmember Andrew Owen said the state's main objective for these projects are for automobile safety.

This project would reduce the street to three total lanes, one going in each direction with a turn lane in the center, and bike lanes on the sides.

"When they can reduce a four-lane road down to three with a center turn lane, that's where they focus their attention and it just so happens right now we've had a bunch in the 9th district recently," Owen said.

The overflow lanes could turn into bike lanes and some people are not too thrilled with that idea.

"I don't think I've ever seen a person on a bike go up and down Brownsboro road, okay," Blue said.

Owen said these lanes would also slow down aggressive drivers.

"A lot of people think that the bike lanes are the tail that wags the dog on these projects and that is absolutely not the case, it really is about automobile safety," he said.

In the end, some view this idea as a dead end.

One thing is going to happen for sure according to the state: Brownsboro Road is getting repaved, and soon.

If you weren't able to make it to the meeting, you can still make your voice heard here.

