Kentucky to receive millions in federal funding to clean up brownfields

More than $1.5 billion dollars are being used across 350 programs to clean up and transform the sites across the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive $7.9 million in federal funds to clean up and transform brownfield sites in the state.

The Environmental Protection Agency defines brownfields as places that are complicated by the presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. There are an estimated 450,000 of them across the U.S.

Lynn Family Stadium sits on the site of a former brownfield and now serves as one example of what brownfields in Kentucky can be transformed into.

“The brownfield program will transform countless lives and communities. Across our country and here in Kentucky. It's life changing and revitalizing for these communities. They get to keep their neighborhoods they get to see them recognize their full potential,” Jeaneanne Gettle, acting EPA Region 4 administrator, said.

The funding is part of the largest investment in U.S. brownfield infrastructure ever. More than $1.5 billion dollars are being used across 350 programs to clean up and transform the sites across the U.S.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.