LMPD: Man charged for beating stranger with hammer near The Brown Hotel

Following his arrest, Andrew Hoke, 40, admitted to striking the victim multiple times over the head with the claw end of a claw hammer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he sustained when he was attacked near the Brown Hotel early Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a claw hammer to beat the stranger on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Broadway around 1 a.m.

Hoke said that he was inside his vehicle before he walked up to the victim and then struck him multiple times over the head and other parts of his body.

Before police could arrive, the documents say that Hoke admitted to fleeing the scene and refused to call medical services for the victim.

Hoke was arrested hours later and has been charged with first-degree assault.

According to LMPD, the victim, whose identity is unknown at this time, was hospitalized and "undergoing multiple procedures for various head trauma."

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

