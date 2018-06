LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Brown Forman is working to buy out more than 100 employees.

Brown Forman offered early retirement to 150 salaried employees. Most of those workers make six-figure salaries.

The buyouts are significant because Brown Forman is known for high salaries and generous benefits.

The company hasn't cut-down on a large number of employees since the recession in 2009 when 250 employees were laid off.

