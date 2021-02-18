Brown-Forman to expand Louisville distillery

The estimated $95 million investment will include doubling the number of fermenters and an Old Forester Tree Nursery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Corporation has announced plans to expand its distillery in Shively.

The estimated $95 million investment into the site located off Dixie Highway will go towards modernizing workspaces, improving on-site traffic flow, doubling the number of fermenters and creating a green space for a tree nursery.

“This expansion will allow us to increase production, improve efficiency, and enhance the workspace so we can continue bringing whiskey, made right here in Louisville, Kentucky, to the world," said Alex Alvarez, Brown-Forman's chief production and sustainability officer.

The expansion will double the capacity of the site while remaining on the same amount of land. Construction will take more than two years to complete, though Brown-Forman said the distillery will be fully operational the entire time.

The Old Forester Tree Nursery will be conducted in partnership with the University of Kentucky's Department of Forestry and Natural Resources. The nursery will study oak tree sustainability to ensure the viability of one of bourbon's most important ingredients. Brown-Forman will plant acorns later this spring.

Brown-Forman said the expansion comes after "exceptional growth" over the last decade. Net sales were reportedly up 18% in the first half of this fiscal year.

