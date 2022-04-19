Brown-Forman Foundation announces $50M investment to help west Louisville organizations

The donation is a commitment to help the organizations increase their reach in the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A major investment will pour money into five west Louisville-based organizations that would impact educational opportunities from early childhood through adult learning.

The Brown-Forman Foundation announced the $50 million donation on Tuesday, and it includes a commitment to help the organizations increase their reach in the community.

They include AMPED and the Louisville Urban League receiving $5 million; Louisville Central Community Center and Simmons College receiving $10 million and the West End School receiving $20 million.

It’s something West End School Board Chair Dan Hall said would expand their reach, allowing them to open their doors to girls for the first time in their history.

“They are more than just investments in our school, they are investments in the lives and future of our precious students,” he said.

The $50 million investment is Brown-Forman Foundations largest since it was created in 2018.

“We see you and we want to acknowledge that this work matters, and you matter," Ralph De Chabert, president of the foundation and VP of Brown-Forman said.

Lawson Whiting, CEO of Brown-Forman Corporation and director of Brown-Forman said the donation will have a “transformative impact” in the community they’ve called home for more than 150 years.

“We believe that quality education, from cradle to career, is critical to lifelong success and helps ensure a brighter future for generations to come,” he said. “Today’s announcement is another step on that journey and our commitment to positive, long-term change here in Louisville.

The investment will fund programs over the next 10 years.

