Brother of murdered 19-year-old pushes for long-term fixes to youth violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD has arrested a third person, and the second minor, involved in the shooting of 19-year-old Devon Robinson last summer. Robinson was shot and killed in the heart of downtown Louisville between 5th and Liberty Streets.

Robinson's brother Dominick Clayton told WHAS11 Friday that this is part of an even bigger ongoing issue with young people going down the wrong path.

Out of the 105 homicides to this point of the year, LMPD's latest data show 38 suspects have been charged so far. Out of that number, 11 suspects are 24 years old or younger.

Now, three more can be added to that list.

And for one brother, and father, he says the trend simply cannot keep going that way.

"There are more people to look up to in rap music than there are at home," Clayton said.

The search for solutions, and closure, continues for Dominick Clayton -- more than a year after his younger brother Devon Robinson was shot and killed in downtown Louisville.

This week, his family received some answers. Now, three people are facing charges including murder.

Still, there's work to be done.

"You know I try not to question the why's and who's, because it keeps me up at night," Clayton said.

Grieving was paired with a memorial last summer. Family and friends honoring Robinson's life. A year later, the tributes carry on.

"I have his name [tattooed] right here on my neck," Clayton said. "I'm going to have his face [tattooed] on my leg here."

But so does an ongoing problem. Clayton is sending out a message to area neighborhoods, specifically teens and young adults.

"Stop the foolishness. It's OK to be your own person. You don't have to be who you see out in the streets every day," Clayton said.

Two of three people charged so far in Robinson's case are under the age of 18, playing a role in the record-breaking year of shooting deaths.

"They are getting younger and younger," Clayton said.

What can be done? Clayton believes it starts at home.

"We need more role models. We need more big brothers to be big brothers, more parents to be parents instead of friends, [and then] maybe we can turn it around for these kids," Clayton said.

