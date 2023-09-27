'I literally jumped out of my chair': Neighbors wish they could have seen Brooks Houck's arrest

Barbara Roberts, a Bardstown resident for 17 years, said she was in Louisville, volunteering when she heard the news.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a neighborhood, just outside of Bardstown — where Brooks Houck builds houses and holds rental properties — news travels fast.

As Houck sits in the Hardin County Detention Center, neighbors started to process it all; the break in a case they never thought they'd see.

"I've heard from quite a few neighbors already. It's a very good thing," a neighbor, who lives near where Houck was arrested, said. They asked to remain anonymous. "I was at work when I first heard, and I literally jumped out of my chair. A lot of expletives [came out]. It's unreal. It's surreal."

"Someone texted my daughter with that information [of the arrest]," Roberts said. "And I think we were both shocked and relieved, if in fact, they have the right person."

Authorities arrested Houck without incident early Wednesday morning and he has since been booked into multiple jails. He has three different mugshots, and two are in orange jumpsuits.

Several neighbors WHAS11 spoke with said it happened on Hawthorns Way, near under-construction houses owned by Houck. When asked how they felt about the arrests, they said they only wish they could've seen it for themselves.

When asked if he wished he'd seen it firsthand, the neighbor that wished to remain anonymous said he was "a little upset."

"Because we were invested in it," he said. "We're a part of the community. We felt a connection. Because it's been such an unspoken thing here."

